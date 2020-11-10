Affordable Care Act faces new challenge before Supreme Court

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act is “legally flimsy,” but “dangerous.”

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case that could strike down the law, and threaten health care coverage for more than 20 million Americans.

“The Affordable Care Act goes before the U.S. Supreme Court yet again,” Herring told WDBJ7 in an interview Monday afternoon. “And it is facing what is probably the most legally flimsy, yet most dangerous attack devised by conservative opponents.”

The lawsuit, Texas V. California, questions of the constitutionality of the ACA’s individual mandate.

“The main questions is this question of what is known as severability,” said Tim Jost, Professor Emeritus at the Washington and Lee University School of Law. “If the mandate goes, what goes with it?”

Jost has written extensively on the ACA, and says he plans to listen to the arguments on Tuesday.

“The ACA has survived some close scrapes in the past,” Jost told us. “And I don’t think this is the closest.

Herring says the stakes are high.

“642,000 Virginians could lose their health coverage. 3.4 million Virginians could lose protections for pre-existing conditions.”

The court is expected to issue a decision in late Spring or early summer.

