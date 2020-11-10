Bedford County non-profits get extra boost from county adminstration

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County non-profits will soon get a little more help recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

The county’s board of supervisors allocated more funds to help those organizations Monday.

They approved an additional $250,000 to go toward the county’s non-profit program.

All the funds will come out of the county’s CARES Act dollars.

County administration says it wants to ensure everyone can get the help they need.

“These entities give back and provide a level of quality of life for our citizens and without them being financially healthy, that impacts the quality of life in our community," said Robert Hiss, Bedford County administrator.

Hiss says the county received more applications for the program than they initially thought they would, prompting the county to take Monday’s action.

That money will be paid out in the coming weeks.

No more applications will be taken for the program.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.