Billboad seeking information in the Childs/Metzler murders goes up along Rt. 42

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Even with unseasonably warm temperatures, another fall has arrived.

It’s another fall without Heidi Childs and David Metzler, and without answers.

“This case isn’t cold; it’s just gathering the data, the two, the crime and the data close enough together to proceed to trial," said Don Childs.

Childs, 18, and Metzler, 19, had just begun their sophomore year at Virginia Tech in 2009. The two had been friends for years, and started dating the year prior.

But on August 26, when the pair drove out to Caldwell fields to talk and spend time together, they were shot and killed.

Evidence was recovered from the scene, but not much has come from the case over the years. Suspect names have never been revealed and no arrests have been made yet.

“There’s progress being made and it’s just so close, so close, and that’s really, we just want to get that last little nudge," said Childs.

This past August, Virginia State Police, the lead agency on the case, held a press conference and spoke directly to the suspects, who are believed to have ties to Montgomery County.

At the time of his daughter’s murder, Don Childs was a sergeant with VSP and is currently still active. As much as he wants the case solved, he’s hesitant when it comes to saying that he definitely wants to see a trial.

“Even though I work for the state police, they don’t sit there and give me briefings or intricate details, and I think I prefer that right now, I don’t really want to know, but I am brought up to date on the progress.”

And the billboard is just another measure of the progress. The $100,000 reward is still available, and details are still needed.

The thought though is with Heidi and Davids' smiling faces front and center on well-traveled Route 42, off 460, that those who know what happened, won’t keep it hidden any longer.

“They’re out there, they’ll see it, they’ll probably watch this on the news tonight, I’m almost sure they will," said Childs.

