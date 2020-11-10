Advertisement

California dad builds backyard roller coaster

It’s a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn ride
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPA, Calif. (CNN) – Most people’s home lives during the pandemic haven’t exactly been wild rides, but that’s not the case for one California family.

Sean LaRochelle of Napa crafted a miniature version of Disneyland’s iconic Matterhorn roller coaster in his backyard.

With the help of friends and family, he started the project back in March and finished in July.

LaRochelle has since shared videos of the wild ride on YouTube, giving fellow thrill-seekers an inspired way to beat the doldrums.

The Matterhorn Alpine Escape features 400 feet of track, a single car, a mountainous façade and a ferocious Yeti with glowing eyes.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash
Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County...
Car connected to missing Henry Co. woman found with remains inside
Mugshot of Anne Lawhorn, suspect in arson at Roanoke house.
Woman arrested following Roanoke house fire
Police looking for suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, linked to Salem shooting

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., second from right, talks with the newly...
McConnell, Schumer to lead, but Senate majority uncertain
Mitch McConnell speaks after being re-elected Senate GOP Leader.
McConnell: Certifying electoral votes not alarming
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
High court seems likely to leave to health care law in place
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis greets U.S. Cardinal Theodore Edgar...
Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise, spares Francis
Vatican releases the long-awaited report into disgraced former US Cardinal Theodore McCarrick....
Vatican release report on former US Cardinal McCarrick