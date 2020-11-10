Carroll Co. poll workers test positive for COVID-19

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two poll workers working the November 3 elections have tested positive in Carroll County.

The county reported the cases Tuesday.

Carroll County Electoral Board Chairperson Brenda Lindsey said the two precincts affected are Laurel Fork and Carroll County High School.

The board members are recommending that all poll workers and voters at the affected precincts closely monitor their health and get tested if they show symptoms.

Those possibly exposed should take extra precautions for 14 days such as wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

