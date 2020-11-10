Advertisement

Carroll Co. poll workers test positive for COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two poll workers working the November 3 elections have tested positive in Carroll County.

The county reported the cases Tuesday.

Carroll County Electoral Board Chairperson Brenda Lindsey said the two precincts affected are Laurel Fork and Carroll County High School.

The board members are recommending that all poll workers and voters at the affected precincts closely monitor their health and get tested if they show symptoms.

Carroll County Electoral Board Announcement Concerning COVID 19 Carroll County Electoral Board Chairperson, Brenda...

Posted by Carroll County, Virginia on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Those possibly exposed should take extra precautions for 14 days such as wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

