Advertisement

Census Bureau denies fake data allegations by census workers

FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter...
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. The U.S. Census Bureau has denied any attempts to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count used to determine the allocation of congressional seats and federal spending. The Census Bureau statement was issued Monday night, Nov. 9, in response to reports by The Associated Press of census workers who said they were told by supervisors to enter fake answers on the head-count forms in order to close cases in the waning days of the census. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Mike Schneider
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Census Bureau says it knows of no attempts by census takers to systemically falsify information during the 2020 head count of every U.S. resident.

The Census Bureau’s statement was issued Monday night in response to reporting from The Associated Press about census takers who said they were pressured to falsify answers to the census questionnaire in order to close cases in the waning days of the head count.

The statistical agency says it takes falsification allegations very seriously. It says it has employed new technology and safeguards in the 2020 census to prevent and identify mistakes or the misreporting of data.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County...
Car connected to missing Henry Co. woman found with remains inside

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the...
Sec. of State Pompeo brushes aside results showing Trump lost
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during media briefing, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the...
Pompeo promises 'smooth transition' to second Trump term
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
‘Obamacare’ likely to survive, high court arguments indicate