COVID numbers rise in Virginia as governor is set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,435 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, November 10, signaling 194,912 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 193,477 total reported Monday, a bigger increase than the 1,302 new cases reported Monday.

(The VDH website earlier had a typo indicating only 854 new cases; that has been updated.)

As of Tuesday, there are 3,726 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,713 were reported Monday.

Governor Northam will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in the commonwealth Tuesday at 1 p.m. You can watch it on WDBJ7, wdbj7.com and WDBJ7 Facebook.

2,820,659 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.2 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 6.1 percent reported Monday.

16,480 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,174 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,127 reported Monday.

21,716 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.