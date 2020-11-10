Covington kids help Ronald McDonald House with pop tabs

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Covington kids have turned their soda habits into a way to help others.

The kids at Edgemont Primary School, Jeter Watson and Patsy’s Dance Studio gathered 850 pounds of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke, which they delivered Tuesday with a little help and a big truck.

They get between 40 and 50 cents per pound of pop tabs, bringing in an average of $6,000 each year.

They were supposed to make the delivery in May, but got delayed by COVID, and so spent the extra time collecting even more pop tabs.

