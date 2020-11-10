Advertisement

Covington kids help Ronald McDonald House with pop tabs

The kids at Covington's Edgemont Primary School, Jeter Watson and Patsy’s Dance Studio delivered 850 pounds of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Covington kids have turned their soda habits into a way to help others.

The kids at Edgemont Primary School, Jeter Watson and Patsy’s Dance Studio gathered 850 pounds of pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke, which they delivered Tuesday with a little help and a big truck.

They get between 40 and 50 cents per pound of pop tabs, bringing in an average of $6,000 each year.

They were supposed to make the delivery in May, but got delayed by COVID, and so spent the extra time collecting even more pop tabs.

