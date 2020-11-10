Danville Public Schools adjust to in person learning with Phase One of return plan

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Public School’s first phase of in person learning, brings only Kindergarten through 3rd, 6th, 9th, and 12th grade students back into the classrooms. Making schools feel somewhat empty.

“For instance, GW is a school with 1,000 students and we only have 152 kids in the building.” said Communication and Community Outreach Coordinator, Anne Moore-Sparks.

48% percent of students have signed up for in person learning and Sparks says having the first week with select students, will give them an advantage when the other grades return on Monday.

“Phasing them in has certainly provided them an opportunity to get in there get comfortable and get ready for week two.” said Moore-Sparks.

As Pittsylvania County have had cases at numerous schools and Henry County reverting to virtual learning this week, leaders are still confident that students, staff, and parents will be safe.

“We are concerned about COVID as a school division and a community but we are also confident in our pandemic plan.” said Moore-Sparks.

That plan involves rapid contract tracing when a case is reported, which should allow leaders to properly react.

“Should an outbreak occur, we can make that decision very quickly about how we’ll handle it.” said Moore-Sparks.

As the city has experience a spike in case in recent weeks, Sparks says the community has a large role in keeping school doors open.

