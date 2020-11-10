Early plans in the works for new Moneta events venue

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - An open field in Downtown Moneta could take a new look in the coming years.

Some early plans are in the works to bring a new events venue next to Smith Mountain Lake.

“This would be the front entrance to the facility and of course it would go out 200 feet out toward Virginia Route 122," said Fred Sylvester, Bedford County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member.

He says some early thoughts are being worked out to put an events venue in Moneta.

It would be called the Smith Mountain Lake Development Center.

“On my part this has been talked about for nearly 30 years here in the lake area," said Sylvester.

Drawings show what that venue could look like.

A roofed space with open walls and a video board are parts of what could be brought to life.

“We would like to hold, of course, like the summer music festival. We would like to do free movie nights for families. It could be used for multiple, multiple uses," said Sylvester.

Sylvester says right by the lake is the perfect spot for an events venue.

It could bring out people that planned on visiting Smith Mountain Lake anyway.

“We can bring more people to Bedford County, let them see the lake, but not only just the lake - the war memorial and everything Bedford County has to offer," said Sylvester.

The plans, just like the designs, are still preliminary.

A lot of work is still ahead to transform the space into something new.

