JMU to recognize Veterans Day with flag display on campus

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — James Madison University will be recognizing veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11 by placing a flag display on the Quad.

According to a press release from the university, the flags will be placed beginning at 6 a.m. and will be removed at 5 p.m. to honor flag etiquette. At 11 a.m., the Star-Spangled Banner will broadcast from Wilson Hall in coordination with Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and churches in the area.

The display is a collective effort from the Student Veterans Association, the Veterans Scholars Taskforce and the ROTC Unit at JMU.

