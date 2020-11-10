Advertisement

Kings Dominion amusement park to open for holiday event

(WHSV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans of Kings Dominion will have an opportunity to visit the amusement park this year, after it announced a holiday event.

The event, called “Taste of the Season,” is a limited-capacity experience featuring 25 sweet and savory tastings, festive-themed areas, live shows and 16 rides throughout the park.

The event announcement comes after the park previously said it would be closed throughout the remainder of 2020, due to limitations caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday event will be held on select dates from Dec. 5 through Dec. 27. Kings Dominion said Season Passholder reservations will be available Nov. 16 and daily tickets can be purchased beginning Nov. 18.

Ready for a CHRISTMAS MIRACLE? Announcing a brand-new outdoor limited-capacity holiday experience, Kings Dominion's Taste of the Season! 🎄 The holiday celebration will feature 25 sweet and savory tastings, festive-themed areas, live shows, and 16 popular rides throughout the park. We are preparing to welcome you back safely on select dates December 5 – December 27. Season Passholder reservations will be available on November 16 and Daily Tickets will be available for purchase starting November 18. To learn about new safety procedures visit: KingsDominion.com/WelcomeBack For event info visit: KingsDominion.com/TasteOfTheSeason

Posted by Kings Dominion on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

