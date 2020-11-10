Kings Dominion amusement park to open for holiday event

DOSWELL, Va. (WDBJ) - Fans of Kings Dominion will have an opportunity to visit the amusement park this year, after it announced a holiday event.

The event, called “Taste of the Season,” is a limited-capacity experience featuring 25 sweet and savory tastings, festive-themed areas, live shows and 16 rides throughout the park.

The event announcement comes after the park previously said it would be closed throughout the remainder of 2020, due to limitations caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The holiday event will be held on select dates from Dec. 5 through Dec. 27. Kings Dominion said Season Passholder reservations will be available Nov. 16 and daily tickets can be purchased beginning Nov. 18.

