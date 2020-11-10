Advertisement

National D-Day Memorial to hold virtual Veteran’s Day ceremony

The National D-Day Memorial will hold a virtual Veteran's Day ceremony Wednesday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial will celebrate Veteran’s Day a little different this year.

They plan to hold a virtual Veteran’s Day ceremony Wednesday.

They’ll debut a video on their website honoring our nation’s veterans at 11 a.m.

They say they still wanted to find a way to honor veterans even if they couldn’t do it in person.

“It’s just gonna be a very beautiful piece both visually and the music to go along with it and the stories being shared. I think people will really enjoy it," said Angela Lynch, associate director of marketing.

Veterans can access the memorial for free Wednesday.

If you miss the video premiere, don’t worry - it will stay available online.

