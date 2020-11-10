Nutcracker to air and stream in southwest Virginia at no cost to viewers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Ballet “Nutcracker” performance will not be performed for live audiences on stage in 2020. Instead, it will be broadcast and streamed at no charge.

The show is a collaboration between Southwest Virginia Ballet, Blue Ridge PBS, the City of Roanoke’s Berglund Performing Arts Theatre and many other community organizations and businesses.

The production will be available for streaming in area hospitals, senior communities, and schools throughout the Christmas season, according to Southwest Virginia Ballet.

The ballet, being recorded this month, will be shown on Blue Ridge PBS (WBRA-TV) Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m., Sunday, December 13 at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, December 24 at 7 p.m. and Friday, December 25 at 1 p.m.

“It’s such a gift to the community during a time when we are all looking for a little magic and hope”, said William Anderson, President and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS. “These performers are amazing as they portray these intricate and iconic characters, all while wearing masks to continue to be CDC compliant.”

“We are so excited to continue the holiday tradition that is SVB’s The Nutcracker, and to be able to share the joy of dance safely with everyone in our community through this broadcast as well as through Blue Ridge Streaming”, said Carol Jessee, Executive Director of Southwest Virginia Ballet.

Online viewers can catch the full program in a Nutcracker Marathon on BRPBS' YouTube channel “Blue Ridge Streaming” the weekend of December 11-13 and again throughout the holiday season.

