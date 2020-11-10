Advertisement

Professor reflects on Jeopardy! experience, meeting Trebek

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TV game show fans have been in mourning following Alex Trebek’s death this weekend.

That includes a handful of locals, like Craig Tollin who got to meet Trebek while competing on the show.

Tollin, a professor at Virginia Tech, actually won during his appearance in late 2017.

He says while his encounter with the beloved host was brief, it was memorable.

Tollin described Trebek as kind and said what you saw on TV was exactly what you got in real life.

“Everybody who watches the show, everybody who has experienced it from home. You have gotten the full Alex Trebek experience just like we did when we were in that studio," Tollin said Monday. "That experience, like he was always trying to give for the home audience, that was the experience that he wanted to give to everyone.”

Tollin said that in between takes, Trebek takes questions from the audience and recalls him answering every one of those questions as if it was the first time he’d been asked.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Teens killed in crash in Carroll County
Alex Trebek poses in the press room with the award for outstanding game show host for...
Alex Trebek, long-running ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80
Mugshot of Anne Lawhorn, suspect in arson at Roanoke house.
Woman arrested following Roanoke house fire
Ambulance
Boy found shot along Salem Turnpike NW in Roanoke

Latest News

This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court building.
Affordable Care Act faces new challenge before Supreme Court
Tropical downpours are expected later this week.
Monday, November 9 - Evening Forecast
Roanoke Electoral Board meets to certify election results.
Roanoke Electoral Board meets to certify election results
Local 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Talks Trebek Legacy
Radford Community Walk
Radford Community Walk