Professor reflects on Jeopardy! experience, meeting Trebek

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TV game show fans have been in mourning following Alex Trebek’s death this weekend.

That includes a handful of locals, like Craig Tollin who got to meet Trebek while competing on the show.

Tollin, a professor at Virginia Tech, actually won during his appearance in late 2017.

He says while his encounter with the beloved host was brief, it was memorable.

Tollin described Trebek as kind and said what you saw on TV was exactly what you got in real life.

“Everybody who watches the show, everybody who has experienced it from home. You have gotten the full Alex Trebek experience just like we did when we were in that studio," Tollin said Monday. "That experience, like he was always trying to give for the home audience, that was the experience that he wanted to give to everyone.”

Tollin said that in between takes, Trebek takes questions from the audience and recalls him answering every one of those questions as if it was the first time he’d been asked.

