Roanoke Electoral Board meets to certify election results

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Election officials say they can see the light at the end of the tunnel, as they complete work on the November election.

After meeting three days last week to process more than 700 provisional ballots, members of the Roanoke City Electoral Board met again Monday afternoon to certify the results of the November 3 election.

They made it through 20 precincts, leaving the early and absentee voting until Tuesday.

Andrew Cochran is Roanoke’s General Registrar.

“With all of the new things, the early voting and vote by mail, lots of little pockets that we’ve had to pay attention to, that we have not had to in the past, it’s taken a little bit longer,” Cochran said, “but I feel very confident in the accuracy of what we’re getting.”

The Virginia Board of Elections will certify the statewide results next week.

