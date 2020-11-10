Sam Rasoul announces run for Lt. Governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Democratic House of Delegates member Sam Rasoul announced Tuesday his intention to run for Lt. Governor of Virginia.

Rasoul has served in the General Assembly for the past seven years.

“As we heal from a 2020 that threw everything at us, it will be critical that we build a movement together that uplifts all Virginians,” said Rasoul in his Tuesday announcement.

Rasoul said his campaign would focus on his family values of always telling the truth, always being kind and never giving up. In other words: Truth, love and grit. He explained further in his announcement:

"TRUTH - I have learned that the best ideas come from the people. Throughout the campaign, I want to hear your ideas, and work together to build the People’s Platform

LOVE - We launched the Democratic Promise initiative in 2017 to help people that need it. Volunteers can call directly into their communities to see if their neighbors need help.

GRIT - Over the course of this campaign, we will be traveling to every city and county to hear from you, and elevate the stories of everyday Virginians working to make their hometowns better."

Rasoul said the campaign will be entirely funded by individual donors. In the coming months, he said he plans to visit every locality in Virginia.

