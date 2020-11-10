Advertisement

Some Giles students moving to in-person instruction four days a week

Giles Back-to-School Plan
Giles Back-to-School Plan
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Pre-k through third-grade students in Giles County Public Schools will transition from virtual learning to in-person education four days a week, beginning November 16.

The announcement was made Tuesday, November 10.

Students and staff in those grade levels will be required to wear masks at all times, except while eating, because the physical distancing goal will be three feet, according to the district. When students are eating lunch, they will be asked to maintain six-foot physical distancing, meaning other areas, in addition to cafeterias, will be used at each Elementary/Middle school.

The school day will change to 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for all students in elementary and middle schools. All buses will return to their traditional routes from previous years. Click here for those routes.

Students in 4th through 12th grades will continue under the current Hybrid Instructional Model (Group A – Monday/Wednesday; Group B – Tuesday/Thursday, with virtual instruction on the other days) until a decision is made to begin transitioning more grade levels for in-person learning.

The updated Return to Learning plan is posted on the district’s website.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County...
Car connected to missing Henry Co. woman found with remains inside

Latest News

VT, UVA among three state labs awarded contracts to expand COVID-19 testing efforts
Courtesy Burn Boot Camp Facebook page
7@four: Burn Boot Camp
The kids at Covington's Edgemont Primary School, Jeter Watson and Patsy’s Dance Studio...
Covington kids help Ronald McDonald House with pop tabs
Nutcracker to air and stream in southwest Virginia at no cost to viewers