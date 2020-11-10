Some Giles students moving to in-person instruction four days a week

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Pre-k through third-grade students in Giles County Public Schools will transition from virtual learning to in-person education four days a week, beginning November 16.

The announcement was made Tuesday, November 10.

Students and staff in those grade levels will be required to wear masks at all times, except while eating, because the physical distancing goal will be three feet, according to the district. When students are eating lunch, they will be asked to maintain six-foot physical distancing, meaning other areas, in addition to cafeterias, will be used at each Elementary/Middle school.

The school day will change to 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for all students in elementary and middle schools. All buses will return to their traditional routes from previous years. Click here for those routes.

Students in 4th through 12th grades will continue under the current Hybrid Instructional Model (Group A – Monday/Wednesday; Group B – Tuesday/Thursday, with virtual instruction on the other days) until a decision is made to begin transitioning more grade levels for in-person learning.

The updated Return to Learning plan is posted on the district’s website.

