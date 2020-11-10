Victim in Salem shooting dies; suspect still sought

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man shot in a Salem parking lot Monday has died, and the suspect, who is still being sought, has been charged with felony murder.

Rico Turner, 27, of Bedford, died Monday night after being shot Monday afternoon outside a Kroger supermarket at Main Street and Electric Road in Lakeside Plaza.

The suspect has been identified as Zane Chandler Christian of Christiansburg. He has been charged by Salem Police with Felony Murder, Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and three counts of Child Neglect.

Christian is also being sought in connection with a carjacking in Blacksburg Monday afternoon. That incident took place about an hour after the shooting.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is is asked to call 911.

