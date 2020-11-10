Advertisement

Victim in Salem shooting dies; suspect still sought

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020(Salem Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man shot in a Salem parking lot Monday has died, and the suspect, who is still being sought, has been charged with felony murder.

Rico Turner, 27, of Bedford, died Monday night after being shot Monday afternoon outside a Kroger supermarket at Main Street and Electric Road in Lakeside Plaza.

The suspect has been identified as Zane Chandler Christian of Christiansburg. He has been charged by Salem Police with Felony Murder, Malicious Wounding, Reckless Handling of a Firearm and three counts of Child Neglect.

Christian is also being sought in connection with a carjacking in Blacksburg Monday afternoon. That incident took place about an hour after the shooting.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash
Mugshot of Anne Lawhorn, suspect in arson at Roanoke house.
Woman arrested following Roanoke house fire
Jeneen Valentine was last seen July 3 and reported missing July 16. Photo courtesy Henry County...
Car connected to missing Henry Co. woman found with remains inside
Police looking for suspect in Blacksburg carjacking, linked to Salem shooting

Latest News

Kings Dominion amusement park to open for holiday event
COVID numbers rise in Virginia as governor is set to speak
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 10, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 10, 2020
Community Mourns Loss
Community Mourns Loss of Two Teens