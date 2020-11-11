Advertisement

Bath County veterans mark memorial’s 100th year

By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Even after 100 years, flags still fly for World War One veterans in Bath County.

Veterans of Foreign Wars had a small ceremony Wednesday to mark the centenary of the memorial near Hot Springs for Bath County veterans of World War I.

“It’s a bond, you know" said John Kershner of the VFW, a vet of the Vietnam War. "It’s just something we hold very close to our hearts, to honor each and every veteran and appreciate their service.”

This was a different place when the monument went up.

“What we call 220 today was built much later, in the late 20s and early 30s,” explained Richard Armstrong, the Bath County Historical Society President.

It was a tad more peaceful then, but visitors still come by and remember.

“People come around, you know, and stop at the monument and pay their respects,” Armstrong said.

As this little group gathered on Veterans' Day to salute those who served before.

“We’re the lucky ones, said Kerschner. "We’re still here today, but families grieved and people lost their lives when they were young, and you know we need to remember those people.”

