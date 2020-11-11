Advertisement

Blacksburg tax district helps fund new parking garage

By Jen Cardone
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Blacksburg’s Town Council voted Tuesday night to approve a new special tax district to help pay for part of a new parking garage.

A blue fence has surrounded the old Blacksburg Middle School site for months, now with construction of new town homes, a public safety building and parking garage behind it.

Council voted to create an additional 20 cent tax per hundred dollars of assessed value for anyone located on the 20-acre property downtown.

“No one likes paying more taxes but this is a way of providing the funds that are going to fill the gap in our funding,” said Town Attorney Larry Spencer.

Spencer said the town looked at the total cost of the garage plus revenue from other taxes, they fell short. An earlier development agreement with Midtown acknowledged this could happen.

“We’re doing that to help us pay for the parking garage which is really key and central in the success of that whole property,” said Councilman John Bush.

Bush said he’s not worried this would deter development because those future businesses and residents need parking.

“If that parking garage doesn’t get built, none of those businesses are going to be able to thrive the way that they should. Customers and patrons won’t be able to go to the shops and find parking,” Bush said.

The twenty-cent tax is in addition to the town’s 26 and county’s 89 and will only be in place until the garage is paid off. It will not impact anyone outside of the district.

