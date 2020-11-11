Advertisement

Botetourt County crews ready to respond to possible severe weather impacts

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews in Botetourt County are on standby for the potential for severe weather.

The Fire and EMS Department was busy already Wednesday morning responding to a couple weather-related crashes in the area.

The first in Eagle Rock, where a vehicle rolled over.

Later a tractor trailer crashed along Interstate 81 near mile marker 158.

“Certainly, public safety is an all-weather, all-seasons type of job,” Chief Deputy Jeff Powell said.

The tractor trailer crash caused miles of backups. There were no reported injuries, but a diesel spill kept crews on the scene for hours.

“Together we do what we can to protect the environment, but at the same time we do what we can to get traffic flowing again and moving safely,” Powell said

The Department has extra staff on standby ready to respond as they gear up for a second round of potentially severe weather threats.

“We would certainly encourage everyone, please plan extra time in your drive, stay patient, and stay vigilant and really just slow down and drive appropriate to the conditions,” Powell said.

The department is also urging drivers to be cautious when they see emergency crews on the side of the road. Powell said drivers should slow down and move over if possible to give first responders space to work and to keep them safe while they are on the job.

