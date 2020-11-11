Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations up day-to-day, positive test percentage steady

Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, November 11, signaling 196,506 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up from 194,912 reported Monday, a bigger increase than the 1,435 new cases reported Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 3,741 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. 3,726 were reported Tuesday.

2,841,807 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 6.2 percent positive rate over the last week, the same percentage reported Tuesday.

16,820 of Virginia’s overall cases are considered “probable.”

1,265 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 1,174 reported Tuesday.

21,863 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Projected rainfall through Thursday.
Flood Watches issued for tropical downpours
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash

Latest News

In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, and other PPE holds a tablet...
US hits record COVID-19 hospitalizations amid virus surge
Amid a spike in COVID-19 deaths, morgues in El Paso County, Texas, are filled beyond capacity....
Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases
For more than a week, El Paso County has averaged 1,000 patients a day in the hospital, and the...
Hospital workers struggle to keep up with COVID-19 outbreak in El Paso
The CDC currently recommends masks that have multiple layers of cloth with higher thread...
Face masks also protect wearer from COVID-19, says CDC in updated guidance