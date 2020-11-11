Advertisement

Danville grabs first place in 2020 Digital Cities awards class

Danville was competing among cities with a population of up to 75,000.
Courtesy Center for Digital Government website
Courtesy Center for Digital Government website(Courtesy Center for Digital Government website)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Danville is celebrating a first-place finish in the 2020 Digital Cities Survey.

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) announced the winners Tuesday which recognizes “the use of technology by cities to tackle social challenges, enhance services, and strengthen cybersecurity.”

“The city’s approach to resiliency planning is a best practice,” the CDG said in a release. “It includes quarterly testing and annual updates to its strategic plan, daily threat monitoring, collaboration with other departments, and taking actions based on ongoing testing and assessment.”

