Franklin County Public Schools announces new superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools is welcoming a familiar face into the superintendent’s office.

Dr. Bernice Cobbs will be taking over the role in December. She has worked for the district for over 20 years in many different roles from the classroom to administration.

Her most recent position has been in Franklin County High School as the Assistant Principal.

She hopes to continue to support her students, faculty and staff so they can find success, she said.

“We are in the business of building human potential. And as a teacher I took that very seriously. I took it very seriously as a school leader and I take it very seriously now,” Cobbs said.

Cobbs will be the first black woman to hold the position. She said she hopes to be a role model for others to show that hard work can bring new opportunities and experiences.

As she transitions into the new position, Cobbs said she is going to do a lot of listening and learning but plans to reassess the district’s COVID response and look at ways to address student achievement gaps.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.