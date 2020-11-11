Advertisement

GoTec

GOTEC
GOTEC(WDBJ7)
By Kendall Davis
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Projected rainfall through Thursday.
Flood Watches issued for tropical downpours
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash

Latest News

One person killed in Franklin Co. crash
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations up day-to-day, positive test percentage steady
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 11, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 11, 2020
Th new Mathnasium offers one on one tutoring for students in 2nd through 12th grades
EARLY YEARS: Mathnasium of Roanoke