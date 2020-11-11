Health district plans for possible vaccine, encourages COVID safety for the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The trend continues with more COVID cases and hospitalizations this week in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The Health Director said the numbers are frustrating, but she is feeling cautiously optimistic after Pfizer’s recent announcement that a vaccine could soon be available.

As of Tuesday, the health district is reporting 671 active cases and 86 people are battling the virus from a hospital bed.

“It’s frustrating, I think we have to be honest,” Health Director Dr. Cynthia Morrow said.

The COVID fatigue is frustrating health experts as they urge folks to stay focused.

“Because we know when we do the right thing, it works, transmission can go down,” Morrow said.

But this week there is a bit of hope. Pfizer announced its COVID vaccine could soon be available to the public.

“Yes, we are breathing a sigh of relief that there is finally good news on the horizon, but we need to do a lot of work,” Morrow said.

That work includes educating the public and coming up with several plans to figure out how to distribute a future vaccine.

“The devil is going to be in the details and our plan has to be flexible,” she said.

That flexibility is also being encouraged for families as they finalize their holiday plans.

“If you can change your plans if you’re flexible and do Zoom, do something different, try to do that,” Morrow said.

She said she knows it’s a sacrifice to change traditions, but it could prevent your family from being part of the statistics.

If you do plan to visit family for the holidays, Morrow recommends quarantining for two weeks before and after your gathering. However, she knows that’s unrealistic for many people.

So if you are going to celebrate Thanksgiving or the other holidays with different households, she said make sure you wear a mask, avoid close contact and try to create some air flow by either being outside, opening windows or turning on a fan.

