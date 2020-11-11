Advertisement

Liberty extends contract with head football coach

Hugh Freeze led his team to a bowl win over Georgia Southern back in December
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Wednesday its contract with Flames Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze would be extended through 2026.

The start to Liberty’s 2020 season marks the best in the program’s 48-year history, with a 7-0 record.

The Flames are currently ranked 22 in the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches Poll.

On Saturday, the team had its first-ever win over Virginia Tech with a 51-yard field goal by kicker Alex Barbir with one second left on the clock. The score was 38-35.

The team is also on a winning streak, securing its last nine games. This is the second-longest winning streak in the U.S. at the FBS level behind Notre Dame.

“We are proud of Coach Freeze and the football program. This contract extension demonstrates my commitment and support of him and our program. Dr. Falwell’s vision was for Liberty to compete at the highest level of college football and Coach Freeze is making great strides towards realizing the vision,” said university president, Jerry Prevo.

Coach Freeze arrived at Liberty in 2018 and the Flames finished their first season with a 23-16 win over Georgia Souther in the 2019 FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, making the team the third FBS transitioning team in NCAA history to win a bowl game during its first full season at the FBS level.

The team posted an 8-5 record in 2019.

“Coach Freeze is a wonderful blessing to Liberty and we are grateful for his outstanding leadership of our football program and mentorship of our football student-athletes,” said Director of Athletics Ian McCaw. “All aspects of the program are on the rise including on field performance, academics, recruiting and operations.”

“I am thankful for the strong commitment and support from President Prevo and our leadership and look forward to continuing to build this program. Our family along with the coaching staff, support personnel and players are grateful to have the opportunity to represent this University,” said Coach Freeze.

