Man arrested for allegedly shooting at occupied vehicle in Patrick Co.

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Sammy Wayne Smith 48 of Ararat, was arrested Tuesday, and is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, they were dispatched shortly after midnight to the Dry Pond area where a man said he heard someone drive by his house and fire numerous shots. The man then got into his car and began to follow the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect then turned onto Ararat Highway off of Route 103, reduced his speed and allegedly fired multiple shots at the man’s vehicle.

The victim’s car was hit by gunfire, but he was not injured during the incident.

The man knew the suspect and was able to identify him. A search warrant was carried out on the victim’s home along Triple Smith Lane Tuesday morning, where he was arrested. He had a 9mm handgun in his possession. Numerous 9mm shell casings were found at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact Investigator Linda Martin at 276-694-3161 or Sheriff Smith at 276-692-7012.

Smith is being held in the Patrick County Jail with no bond.

