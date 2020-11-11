Advertisement

More than 1,000 without power in Roanoke County

(mgn image)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in the Riverside area of Roanoke County. Nearly 1,000 more are in the dark in the areas surrounding Hardy.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, the Franklin County outages began just after 3 a.m. and are expected to be restored around 9 a.m.

The Roanoke County outages occurred just before 7 a.m. AEP is currently estimating restoration time to be around 12:30 p.m.

To view AEP’s outage map, click here.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Projected rainfall through Thursday.
Flood Watches issued for tropical downpours
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 11, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for November 11, 2020
Blacksburg Parking Garage
New Tax District to Help Fund Parking Garage
Learning Update
Roanoke City Schools Learning Update
Blacksburg’s Town Council voted Tuesday night to approve a new special tax district to help pay...
Blacksburg tax district helps fund new parking garage