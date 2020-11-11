More than 1,000 without power in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in the Riverside area of Roanoke County. Nearly 1,000 more are in the dark in the areas surrounding Hardy.

According to the Appalachian Power outage map, the Franklin County outages began just after 3 a.m. and are expected to be restored around 9 a.m.

The Roanoke County outages occurred just before 7 a.m. AEP is currently estimating restoration time to be around 12:30 p.m.

