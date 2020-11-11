Advertisement

National D-Day Memorial observes Veterans' Day with virtual ceremony

The virtual remembrance included an explanation of the history of Veterans Day, as well as music, poems and reflections from veterans.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford took its Veterans' Day ceremony online this year.

The virtual remembrance included an explanation of the history of Veterans' Day, as well as music, poems and reflections from veterans. The Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General John Hyten, also shared a message.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing the sacrifices of our veterans.

“Visible or not, all veterans have lived some form of deprivation to serve their country,” Hyten said in a pre-recorded message. "Whether it’s lost time with loved ones or burying the physical and mental scars of their time in service, scars we might not be able to see, this is why it’s so important to thank our veterans, to reach out and talk to them.

Other speakers included the grandson of General Patton, Pat Waters, who encouraged appreciation for active duty service members and their families as well as veterans.

“Let’s be mindful, too, of the valor, the fidelity, the sacrifice and the service demands of their families,” he said. “Our nation’s debt to them is also profound.”

The president of the foundation, April Cheek-Messier, also encouraged people to reach out to a veteran they know who might be isolated because of the pandemic.

