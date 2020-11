LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash in Lynchburg.

Lynchburg Police say the crash is at Rivermont and Early Street, and Rivermont is closed in the area. Traffic is being diverted down Bedford Avenue.

At least one person was taken to a hospital with what police are calling “significant” injuries.

