FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Franklin County.

Just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 4100 block of Brooks Mill Road.

VSP said there is one confirmed fatality.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.