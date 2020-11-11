Advertisement

Potential dam failure leads to flood warning in Lynchburg area; Lynchburg says no imminent danger

(NBC15)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/National Weather Service) - The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flash Flood Warning for a potential dam break on the Blackwater Creek below College Lake Dam in the Central City of Lynchburg in central Virginia until 115 AM EST Thursday.

However, according to the city of Lynchburg, “The National Weather Service has mistakenly reported that there has been a break in the College Lake Dam. There has not been a break and there is no imminent danger. The City has contacted NWS and asked that they correct this information immediately. We apologize if you received this incorrect information.”

Please be aware. The National Weather Service has mistakenly reported that there has been a break in the College Lake...

Posted by City of Lynchburg, Virginia Government on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

At 1:09 PM EST, dam operators reported the potential failure of COLLEGE LAKE DAM.

HAZARD... Life-threatening flash flooding from the potential failure of COLLEGE LAKE DAM.

IMPACT... Flash flooding of areas downstream from the COLLEGE LAKE DAM along the BLACKWATER CREEK

The nearest downstream town is LYNCHBURG, located about 1 MILE from the dam. Areas downstream from the COLLEGE LAKE DAM along the BLACKWATER CREEK should be prepared for flooding.

If a complete failure of the dam occurs, the water depth in the channel of BLACKWATER CREEK at LYNCHBURG could reach 17 feet in 7 minutes. This includes the following streams and drainages... James River, Blackwater Creek and Ivy Creek.

