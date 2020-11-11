Advertisement

Roanoke calling on artists for sculpture ideas

The sculptures are expected to include at least 50 percent repurposed materials and address the...
The sculptures are expected to include at least 50 percent repurposed materials and address the theme “A New Life: Reimagining Roanoke.”(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke wants to see you get creative. They are asking artists to submit sculpture ideas for the chance to see their work come to life in the Star City.

The sculpture concepts will be selected to go in Elmwood Park’s Art Walk and other places in the city.

The sculptures are expected to include at least 50 percent repurposed materials and address the theme “A New Life: Reimagining Roanoke.”

“It could be tied to our history as a railroad town, it could be tied to our future and the research that is happening here and it could be tied to the type of community we want to be where everyone is thinking and investing in the community,” Roanoke’s Arts and Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson said.

Artists have until January 18 to submit their ideas.

The chosen designs will be displayed for two years and artists will get a $4,000 stipend.

The city plans to fund at least 8 sculptures.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Projected rainfall through Thursday.
Flood Watches issued for tropical downpours
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash

Latest News

National Signing Day
National Signing Day
The Preston Library building at Virginia Military Institute.
VMI reopens Preston Library
New Shelter for Bedford Humane Society
New Shelter for Bedford Humane Society
GOP Delegates Want In-Person Session
GOP Delegates Want In-Person Session