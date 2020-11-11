Roanoke calling on artists for sculpture ideas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke wants to see you get creative. They are asking artists to submit sculpture ideas for the chance to see their work come to life in the Star City.

The sculpture concepts will be selected to go in Elmwood Park’s Art Walk and other places in the city.

The sculptures are expected to include at least 50 percent repurposed materials and address the theme “A New Life: Reimagining Roanoke.”

“It could be tied to our history as a railroad town, it could be tied to our future and the research that is happening here and it could be tied to the type of community we want to be where everyone is thinking and investing in the community,” Roanoke’s Arts and Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson said.

Artists have until January 18 to submit their ideas.

The chosen designs will be displayed for two years and artists will get a $4,000 stipend.

The city plans to fund at least 8 sculptures.

