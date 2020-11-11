Advertisement

Several local athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

Savannah Derey Signs with JMU to play lacrosse
Savannah Derey Signs with JMU to play lacrosse(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry High School three-sport athlete Savannah Derey has signed to play lacrosse at JMU for the Dukes. Derey also played volleyball and basketball for the Patriots.

In Radford, volleyball player Trinity Adams signed to continue her career in the SEC for the Florida Gators.

And Glenvar’s Reese Dunkenberger will keep swimming at Tulane in New Orleans.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Projected rainfall through Thursday.
Flood Watches issued for tropical downpours
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash

Latest News

Hugh Freeze led his team to a bowl win over Georgia Southern back in December
Liberty extends contract of head football coach Freeze through 2026
Virginia Cavaliers picked first in ACC Preseason Poll
Chase Elliott (9) races through Turn 4 during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix...
Chase Elliott wins his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship with win at the Season Finale 500
Young football players participate in drills as part of the Motivate the Game mental health...
Local athletes learn more about mental health