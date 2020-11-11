Several local athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick Henry High School three-sport athlete Savannah Derey has signed to play lacrosse at JMU for the Dukes. Derey also played volleyball and basketball for the Patriots.

In Radford, volleyball player Trinity Adams signed to continue her career in the SEC for the Florida Gators.

And Glenvar’s Reese Dunkenberger will keep swimming at Tulane in New Orleans.

