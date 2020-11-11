Virginia Cavaliers picked first in ACC Preseason Poll
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Cavaliers have been chosen number one in the ACC Operation Basketball 2020-21 Preseason Poll.
The announcement was made Wednesday. It’s the first time the Cavs have been selected first since 1982-83 and only the second time in the poll’s 52-year history.
Virginia was followed by Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Louisville in the top five.
Virginia Tech was picked 11th.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.