Virginia Cavaliers picked first in ACC Preseason Poll

(KOLO)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Cavaliers have been chosen number one in the ACC Operation Basketball 2020-21 Preseason Poll.

The announcement was made Wednesday. It’s the first time the Cavs have been selected first since 1982-83 and only the second time in the poll’s 52-year history.

Virginia was followed by Duke, Florida State, North Carolina and Louisville in the top five.

Virginia Tech was picked 11th.

