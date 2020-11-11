Advertisement

VMI reopens Preston Library

By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not just Veterans' Day at the Virginia Military Institute. It’s also the anniversary of the founding of that school.

They marked the date by cutting the ribbon at the Preston Library, which has been undergoing a rolling renovation for some years.

They also dedicated an all new post police headquarters.

They say they had to adapt to COVID while working.

“It didn’t really hold us up, but it did change the way we had to go about work, said VMI’s Lt. Col. Daren Payne. "We did have a couple of workers on this project early on tested positive, and then we had to implement all the different procedures as far as masking, the number of people who could be together in some of the confined spaces at a time.”

It’s all part of a continuing plan for renovations throughout the school.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Suspect in fatal Salem shooting arrested; victim dies
Governor speaks as COVID numbers rise in Virginia
Photo of Zane Chandler Christian, suspect in shooting in Salem November 9, 2020
Police seek suspect in Salem shooting, Blacksburg carjacking
Projected rainfall through Thursday.
Flood Watches issued for tropical downpours
A memorial at the scene where two teens were killed and two were injured along Route 100 in...
Community mourns loss of two teens killed in Carroll County crash

Latest News

GOTEC
GoTec
During Tuesday's school board meeting, officials got a school reopening update.
In-person schooling going “relatively well” in Roanoke City, officials say
Dr. Bernice Cobbs named as Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent
Franklin County Public Schools announces new superintendent
Courtesy WDBJ7
Danville Public Schools adjust to in-person learning with Phase One of return plan