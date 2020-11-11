VMI reopens Preston Library

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s not just Veterans' Day at the Virginia Military Institute. It’s also the anniversary of the founding of that school.

They marked the date by cutting the ribbon at the Preston Library, which has been undergoing a rolling renovation for some years.

They also dedicated an all new post police headquarters.

They say they had to adapt to COVID while working.

“It didn’t really hold us up, but it did change the way we had to go about work, said VMI’s Lt. Col. Daren Payne. "We did have a couple of workers on this project early on tested positive, and then we had to implement all the different procedures as far as masking, the number of people who could be together in some of the confined spaces at a time.”

It’s all part of a continuing plan for renovations throughout the school.

