New River Valley economic development company learns there’s a growing interest in tech jobs

NEW RIVER VALLEY Va. (WDBJ) - In the New River Valley, an economic development company found there is a growing interest in tech jobs.

Onward NRV learned this during its digital marketing campaign.

They say in the past two years, 1,000 tech jobs have been publicly announced to help expand the tech sector in the NRV.

The company found there are jobs to be filled in the industry; it’s just a matter of reaching those who can fill the positions.

“People are interested in learning more about the tech sector in the region, and that we have an opportunity to promote that to continue to attract and retain talent to Virginia’s New River Valley,” said marketing director Katie Boswell.

The company hopes to also attract college students to the tech industry once they graduate through a summer program.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.