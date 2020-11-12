Appalachian Power reports several outages across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - AEP is reporting multiple power outages in the area Thursday morning after torrential downpours through the night.

Montgomery, Floyd and Franklin counties have between 500-1,999 outages each.

Bedford County has less than 500 outages.

Campbell County, Lynchburg City, Botetourt County, Roanoke City and County, Henry County, Patrick County, Carroll County, Pulaski County, Giles County, Wythe County, Grayson County and continuing toward the Mountain Empire region all have less than 100 outages each.

