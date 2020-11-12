Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department details overnight swift water rescues

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - A boat with the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department sits quiet Thursday, but that wasn’t the case Wednesday night.

Crews from the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department and Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to a number of swift water rescues through the night.

“We’re not really used to seeing conditions like what we saw last night, you know, where roads that normally aren’t typically a problem became a problem very quickly last night," said Jonathan Garrett, Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department chief.

Garrett says the night was intense, but that C.A.S.T. - which stands for Concord and Appomattox Swiftwater Team - is what helped them get to all the people in need.

“They were coming from Campbell County, this direction, to help out, so we split our crews that we had to try to handle the other calls," said Garrett.

But the roads weren’t always easy to get through.

Garrett says the roads were the biggest problem to deal with.

“The biggest thing were the road conditions, you know, hindering our response time because it was pretty heavy rain on the first portion of it that kinda slowed us down a little bit plus debris in the roadway that we were having to navigate through as we responded," said Garrett.

However, prepping for moments like Wednesday night was essential.

Garrett says monthly training is what made Wednesday night much easier.

“But we try to train for this monthly, whether it’s rope training or boat training, you know, so I think that was key last night," said Garrett.

They say there were no significant injuries through all the calls.

