Auction of Texas Tavern memorabilia raises money for Tudor House non-profit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The history of the Texas Tavern is helping to launch a new non-profit in Roanoke.

The landmark Roanoke restaurant donated vintage signs for an online auction.

On Wednesday, we learned the fundraiser brought in more than $5,000 for Tudor House.

Kathleen Thorell is the organization’s Executive Director.

“Just in our research we know that it’s going to take more than a few bake sales, so this just helps that momentum,” Thorell told WDBJ7.

The new non-profit is named in honor of Louis Tudor, the businessman and swimming coach who took his own life in July. Tudor House will provide resources for suicide prevention and education.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.