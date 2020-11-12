Advertisement

Auction of Texas Tavern memorabilia raises money for Tudor House non-profit

An online auction of vintage signs from the Texas Tavern raised more than $5,000 for Tudor House.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The history of the Texas Tavern is helping to launch a new non-profit in Roanoke.

The landmark Roanoke restaurant donated vintage signs for an online auction.

On Wednesday, we learned the fundraiser brought in more than $5,000 for Tudor House.

Kathleen Thorell is the organization’s Executive Director.

“Just in our research we know that it’s going to take more than a few bake sales, so this just helps that momentum,” Thorell told WDBJ7.

The new non-profit is named in honor of Louis Tudor, the businessman and swimming coach who took his own life in July. Tudor House will provide resources for suicide prevention and education.

