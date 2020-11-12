Bedford County adds K9 Toto to team

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has added a K9 named Toto to its team.

Deputy Lawson and Toto have completed training at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania, according to the sheriff’s office, with 300 hours of classroom and practical instruction.

The two are now certified with the North American Police Work Dog Association.

Deputy Lawson and Toto are a dual purpose patrol and narcotics detection team.

