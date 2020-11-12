Advertisement

Bedford Humane Society to build new no-kill shelter

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Humane Society will build a new no-kill shelter in the coming years.

They say they’re taking on the project to prevent overflow at the county’s current shelter.

Once ground is broken, they say the process could take up to 18 months to complete.

They say it will cost over $1 million to build.

They say the new building will also feature meet-and-greet rooms for people to use.

“We’ll have facilities for people to come in and sit with animals, to meet the perfect animal for their family. They can bring their own pet to see if they get along. We’ll have meet-and-greet rooms," said Janet Linger, cat care coordinator.

They’re asking for donations to help build the shelter.

