Advertisement

Biden tells pope he hopes to work with him

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – President-elect Joe Biden has spoken by phone with Pope Francis as he continues to talk with leaders around the world.

Biden’s campaign said in a statement that the president-elect thanked the pontiff for “extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation” for Francis' “leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.”

Biden also said he’d like to work with the pope to further “a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants.”

Biden is just the second Catholic to be elected president in U.S. history, and the first after John F. Kennedy. He has spoken openly about the importance of faith in his life and attends Mass near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, nearly every week.

Biden has spoken this week with several foreign leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Franklin Co. crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts through Thursday.
Torrential, tropical downpours linger overnight
College Lake Dam near Lynchburg
Lynchburg says no imminent danger from what weather service described as potential dam failure
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder

Latest News

At least 31 campers were rescued from flooding at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground in North...
33 people rescued from floodwaters at Hiddenite Family Campground in N.C.
Police tape at crime scene
Suspect in Giles County murder of wife still hospitalized
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million
Radford said work to expand broadband access in the Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant areas began...
Roanoke County’s chair addresses broadband access, other goals in State of the County address
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption