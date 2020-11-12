Campbell County residents urged to conserve water after plant flood in Brookneal

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The water plant in Brookneal is flooded, leading Campbell County Public Safety officials to urge residents to conserve water. There are no contamination issues, according to the county.

The National Weather Service reports the Staunton River in Brookneal will be at major flood level by 1 p.m. Thursday, and will remain there until about midnight. The river will likely be at flood level until Saturday.

The county reports most county roads appear to be passable, but drivers are urged to use extreme caution and not cross any flooded roads.

