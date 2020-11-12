Advertisement

College Lake Dam watch downgraded, virtual town hall held Thursday

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A virtual town hall will be held Thursday evening to discuss Lynchburg’s College Lake Dam.

That town hall will feature discussion over the removal of the dam.

City officials say everyone is invited to watch and ask questions starting at 6 p.m.

That comes after heavy rain triggered a phase two watch of the dam Wednesday.

Lynchburg Water Resources says that watch was downgraded to phase one Thursday morning.

“The levels are receding and so everything is looking good. The dam is holding. As we predicted, we got about one or two more inches [of rain] but the dam was able to hold. The water levels are going down. We’re still in a watch phase, so we’re looking at it on the hour every hour," said Jerry Griffin, Lynchburg Water Resources public relations specialist.

Water resources says there were no major issues that happened overnight.

