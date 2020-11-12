Advertisement

Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption

By Travis Leder
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Costco customers will no longer be able to go into the company’s stores without a face covering even if they claim a medical condition.

CEO Craig Jelinek announced Tuesday the company will now require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or a face shield inside the wholesale stores.

Costco’s previous mask policy allowed for medical exemptions, but Jelinek said the revised policy is in place to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Jelinek said. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Jelinek said those who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing masks should wear a face shield instead.

Children under 2 years old are exempt from the policy.

Costco provides special operating hours for people 60 and over. Those times vary by location.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed in Franklin Co. crash
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts through Thursday.
Torrential, tropical downpours linger overnight
College Lake Dam near Lynchburg
Lynchburg says no imminent danger from what weather service described as potential dam failure
Rico Turner poses with his son, Kaleb.
‘We’ll never let him forget his dad’: Family member opens up about Salem murder

Latest News

Police tape at crime scene
Suspect in Giles County murder of wife still hospitalized
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million
Radford said work to expand broadband access in the Cave Spring and Mount Pleasant areas began...
Roanoke County’s chair addresses broadband access, other goals in State of the County address
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'
Biden transition moving 'full speed ahead'