COVID-19 cases on the rise at Western Virginia Regional Jail

According to Superintendent Colonel Bobby Russell, as of Thursday afternoon, 120 of the jail’s 830 inmates had tested positive. Five staff members have also tested positive.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - COVID-19 cases have increased among the general population and staff at the Western Virginia Regional Jail in Salem.

According to Superintendent Colonel Bobby Russell, as of Thursday afternoon, 120 of the jail’s 830 inmates had tested positive. Five staff members have also tested positive.

By comparison, just 25 inmates and one staff member had tested positive as of October 30.

Russell told WDBJ7 that crews with the Virginia Department of Health were scheduled to test every person at the jail Friday.

They have also extended the quarantine period for incoming inmates from one week to two weeks before testing them. They have decided to halt the intake of inmates for Thursday and Friday.

Russell also said two spaces typically used for a substance abuse treatment in the jail have been opened up to accommodate positive inmates. Most of those who test positive, he said, are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms. No one with a positive case has been hospitalized.

