COVID testing continues on Central Senandoah Health District

VDH officials operate a drive-through testing site in Rockbridge County, Virginia.
VDH officials operate a drive-through testing site in Rockbridge County, Virginia.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District held a COVID testing event in Rockbridge County Thursday morning.

It was part of a continuing testing program the health department had underway after receiving funding for it, although recent testing events have proved popular.

This drive-through event was screened, with officials checking those who arrived to see if they had symptoms or recent contact with someone who has COVID.

Those who didn’t meet the requirements were redirected to pharmacies or doctors’ offices offering testing.

